The Good Doctor: Season Six; Brandon Larracuente & Savannah Welch Join ABC Series for 2022-23

The Good Doctor is adding to its cast for season six. Brandon Larracuente & Savannah Welch are joining the medical drama as the two newest interns to arrive at the hospital.

Starring Freddie Highmore, Hill Harper, Richard Schiff, Christina Chang, Fiona Gubelmann, Will Yun Lee, Bria Samoné Henderson, Noah Galvin, Osvaldo Benavides, and Paige Spara, the series follows the staff at a fictional hospital in San Jose, California. The focus is on Shaun Murphy (Highmore, above left) – a young autistic savant.

Deadline revealed more about the cast additions to the ABC series:

“Larracuente will play Daniel (aka Danny). In the hospital, he is known to charm doctors and nurses alike, even with his interest in somewhat controversial alternative medicine. Outside of the hospital, he is a bit of a lone wolf and an intriguing mystery to his co-workers. Welch will play Danica (aka Danni). She is an Annapolis graduate, having completed medical school in the Navy. Danni is charismatic, ethical to a fault, and competitive both inside and outside the hospital. She’s mature beyond her years and surprisingly comfortable defying authority, which is certain to stir up some drama.”

The two will appear in the premiere of season six next fall. An exact premiere date for the new season of The Good Doctor will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you excited to see some new faces on The Good Doctor on ABC this fall?