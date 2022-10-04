Menu

The Good Doctor: Season Six Viewer Votes

The Good Doctor TV show on ABC: canceled or renewed for season 7?

How will married life change Shaun in the sixth season of The Good Doctor TV show on ABC? As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Good Doctor is cancelled or renewed for season seven. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the sixth season episodes of The Good Doctor here.

An ABC medical drama series, The Good Doctor TV show stars Freddie Highmore, Hill Harper, Richard Schiff, Christina Chang, Fiona Gubelmann, Will Yun Lee, Bria Samoné Henderson, Noah Galvin, and Paige Spara. Recurring players include Savannah Welch, Brandon Larracuente, and Giacomo Baessato. The series revolves around Shaun Murphy (Highmore), a young autistic savant who’s a surgeon at the fictional San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital. He uses his extraordinary medical gifts to save lives. He also challenges the skepticism of his colleagues like Dr. Marcus Andrews (Harper), Dr. Morgan Reznick (Gubelmann), Dr. Alex Park (Lee), Dr. Audrey Lim (Chang), Dr. Jordan Allen (Henderson), Dr. Asher Wolke (Galvin), and Shaun’s mentor, Dr. Aaron Glassman (Schiff). Lea Dilallo (Spara) is Shaun’s recent bride and the head of the hospital’s IT department.

What do you think? Which season six episodes of The Good Doctor TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that The Good Doctor should be cancelled or renewed for a seventh season on ABC?

