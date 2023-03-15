Gotham Knights: Season One Viewer Votes

There’s a nefarious force at work in the first season of the Gotham Knights TV show on The CW. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Gotham Knights is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Gotham Knights here.

A DC superhero action series on The CW, the Gotham Knights TV show stars Oscar Morgan, Olivia Rose Keegan, Navia Robinson, Fallon Smythe, Tyler DiChiara, Anna Lore, Rahart Adams, and Misha Collins. In the story, Batman is dead, and a powder keg has ignited Gotham City without the Dark Knight to protect it. In the wake of Bruce Wayne’s murder, his adopted son, Turner Hayes (Morgan), is framed for the killing, along with the children of some of the Caped Crusader’s enemies. They include skilled thief Duela Doe (Keegan), aka The Joker’s Daughter; streetwise engineer Harper Row (Smythe); and her brother, clever transgender teen Cullen Row (DiChiara). With District Attorney Harvey Dent (Collins) and the GCPD hot on their trail, Turner relies on allies, including coder Stephanie Brown (Lore), and unlikely Batman sidekick Carrie Kelley (Robinson).





What do you think? Which season one episodes of the Gotham Knights TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Gotham Knights should be cancelled or renewed for a second season on The CW?