Gotham Knights: Season Two — Has the CW TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Mismatched fugitives band together to become a new generation of heroes. Has the Gotham Knights TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on The CW?



What’s This TV Show About?

A DC superhero action series airing on The CW television network, the Gotham Knights TV show stars Oscar Morgan, Olivia Rose Keegan, Navia Robinson, Fallon Smythe, Tyler DiChiara, Anna Lore, Rahart Adams, and Misha Collins. In the story, Batman is dead, and a powder keg has ignited Gotham City without the Dark Knight to protect it. In the wake of Bruce Wayne’s murder, his adopted son, Turner Hayes (Morgan), is framed for the killing, along with the children of some of the Caped Crusader’s enemies. They include skilled thief Duela Doe (Keegan), aka The Joker’s Daughter; streetwise engineer Harper Row (Smythe); and her brother, clever transgender teen Cullen Row (DiChiara). With District Attorney Harvey Dent (Collins) and the GCPD hot on their trail, Turner relies on allies, including coder Stephanie Brown (Lore) and unlikely Batman sidekick Carrie Kelley (Robinson).



Season One Ratings

The first season of Gotham Knights averages a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 609,000 viewers. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are an excellent indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed, and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Gotham Knights stacks up against other The CW TV shows.



The CW

As of March 15, 2023, Gotham Knights has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will The CW cancel or renew Gotham Knights for season two? In recent history, live-action shows linked to the Batman mythos (Gotham, Pennyworth, Titans, and Batwoman) have all lasted for at least three seasons. However, The CW is now run by Nexstar and the company plans to focus on low-cost and acquired programming. Word is that very few shows that don’t fit that criterion will survive to see the 2023-24 TV season. I suspect Gotham Knights will be cancelled. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Gotham Knights cancellation or renewal news.



