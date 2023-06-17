Gotham Knights: Season Two Not Happening Elsewhere, Efforts to Save Cancelled CW Series Fail

Gotham Knights will not be returning for a second season. Only days after the cancellation of the series, those behind the series made it clear that efforts to find a new home for the series failed.

Starring Oscar Morgan, Olivia Rose Keegan, Navia Robinson, Fallon Smythe, Tyler DiChiara, Anna Lore, Rahart Adams, and Misha Collins, Gotham Knights followed the superheroes of Gotham City after the death of Batman.

Showrunners James Stoteraux and Chad Fiveash went to social media and shared a lengthy message about the fate of the series after The CW canceled it, which included the following:

“Since many of you have been asking about the possibility of Gotham Knights finding a new home, we wanted to let you know that, over the last few months, our producing partners at Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Discovery had been working extremely hard to get the show picked up or possibly even moved to a new network. There is a great deal of love and support for GK at the studio, and at The CW as well. Unfortunately, despite all their efforts, The CW wasn’t able to renew the show, and the studio wasn’t able to find a new home for it.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of this DC superhero series? Did you want to see a second season of Gotham Knights?