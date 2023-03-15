Network: The CW

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: March 14, 2023 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Oscar Morgan, Olivia Rose Keegan, Navia Robinson, Fallon Smythe, Tyler DiChiara, Anna Lore, Rahart Adams, and Misha Collins.

TV show description:

A DC superhero series, the Gotham Knights TV show was developed by Natalie Abrams, Chad Fiveash, and James Stoteraux.

In the story, Batman is dead, and a powder keg has ignited Gotham City without the Dark Knight to protect it. In the wake of Bruce Wayne’s murder, his adopted son, Turner Hayes (Morgan), is framed for killing, along with the children of some of the Caped Crusader’s enemies.

Duela Doe (Keegan), aka The Joker’s Daughter, is an unpredictable fighter and skilled thief born in Arkham Asylum and abandoned by her father. Harper Row (Smythe) is a streetwise and acerbic engineer who can fix anything, and her brother Cullen Row (DiChiara), is a clever transgender teen who is tired of being polite and agreeable.

With the charismatic and hard-charging District Attorney Harvey Dent (Collins) and the GCPD hot on their trail, Turner relies on allies, including his best friend and formidable coder Stephanie Brown (Lore) and unlikely Batman sidekick Carrie Kelley (Robinson).

The group soon learns a more significant, nefarious force is at work within Gotham City. This team of mismatched fugitives bands together to become its next generation of saviors, the “Gotham Knights.”

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

