Professionals: Season Two? The CW Series Cancelled But the Search Is On for a New Outlet

Corbo is on the hunt for a new home. The CW has reportedly cancelled the Professionals series so the hunt is on for a new home.

An international action drama series, the first season of the Professionals TV show stars Tom Welling, Brendan Fraser, Elena Anaya, Ken Duken, Saïd Taghmaoui, Ken Duken, Lisa Loven Kongsli, August Wittgenstein, Stevel Marc, Tanya Van Graan, and Nic Rasenti. In the story, Vincent Corbo (Welling) is a top-tier security operative who is paid to protect the interests of rich and powerful clients by any means necessary — legal or not. After a next-gen medical satellite explodes on launch, Corbo is hired by the rocket’s designer, billionaire futurist Peter Swann (Fraser), who suspects sabotage. Complicating Corbo’s new job is the fact that his former paramour, medical visionary Dr. Grace Davila (Anaya), is now Swann’s fiancée. She’s also racing to help stave off a global catastrophe. As Corbo and his team of veteran security professionals investigate the rocket disaster, they expose a lethal conspiracy of Swann’s corporate rivals, corrupt government officials, and a shadowy crime syndicate.

Airing on Tuesday nights, the first season of Professionals averaged a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 285,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). It was the network’s lowest-rated scripted series of the season. In the live+7 day ratings, the episodes picked up about 45% more viewers.

According to co-creator Jeff Most, of Jeff Most Productions, The CW passed on a second season of Professionals, but the show is being shopped to other outlets. If the show does return, it will be without Fraser (his character wasn’t intended to return), but Welling is reportedly game to continue. Season two would focus on a new mission, so some supporting characters from the first season would return but others would not.

