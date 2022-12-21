Menu

Tuesday TV Ratings: Professionals, The Wheel, Ghosts, America’s Funniest Home Videos, LEGO Masters: Holiday Bricktacular

Published:

Professionals TV Show on The CW: canceled or renewed?

Photo: LEONINE Studios/The CW — © 2019 Agents Holding Film Company. All Rights Reserved.

Tuesday, December 20, 2022 ratings — New episodes: Professionals and The WheelSpecials: Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town, Disney Prep & Landing, Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice, Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!, LEGO Masters Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular: Sleigh It!, and Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch.  Reruns: The Resident, Ghosts, America’s Funniest Home Videos, and The Winchesters.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

