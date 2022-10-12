Professionals: Season One Viewer Votes

The conspiracy runs in the first season of the Professionals TV show on The CW. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Professionals is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Professionals here.

An International action drama series airing on The CW, the Professionals TV show stars Tom Welling, Brendan Fraser, Elena Anaya, Ken Duken, Saïd Taghmaoui, Ken Duken, Lisa Loven Kongsli, August Wittgenstein, Stevel Marc, Tanya Van Graan, and Nic Rasenti. In the story, Vincent Corbo (Welling) is a top-tier security operative who is paid to protect the interests of rich and powerful clients by any means necessary — legal or not. After a next-gen medical satellite explodes on launch, Corbo is hired by the rocket’s designer, billionaire futurist Peter Swann (Fraser), who suspects sabotage. Complicating Corbo’s new job is the fact that his former paramour, medical visionary Dr. Grace Davila (Anaya), is now Swann’s fiancée. She’s also racing to help stave off a global catastrophe. As Corbo and his team of veteran security professionals investigate the rocket disaster, they expose a lethal conspiracy of Swann’s corporate rivals, corrupt government officials, and a shadowy crime syndicate.





What do you think? Which season one episodes of the Professionals TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between?