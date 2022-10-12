Professionals: Season One Ratings



The Professionals series is an international production that was filmed overseas back in 2020 and was released in various countries over a year ago. Since the drama was produced that long ago, a second season doesn’t seem very likely. But, could positive ratings on The CW improve Professionals’ chances of being renewed? Stay tuned.

An international action drama series, the Professionals TV show stars Tom Welling, Brendan Fraser, Elena Anaya, Ken Duken, Saïd Taghmaoui, Ken Duken, Lisa Loven Kongsli, August Wittgenstein, Stevel Marc, Tanya Van Graan, and Nic Rasenti. In the story, Vincent Corbo (Welling) is a top-tier security operative who is paid to protect the interests of rich and powerful clients by any means necessary — legal or not. After a next-gen medical satellite explodes on launch, Corbo is hired by the rocket’s designer, billionaire futurist Peter Swann (Fraser), who suspects sabotage. Complicating Corbo’s new job is the fact that his former paramour, medical visionary Dr. Grace Davila (Anaya), is now Swann’s fiancée. She’s also racing to help stave off a global catastrophe. As Corbo and his team of veteran security professionals investigate the rocket disaster, they expose a lethal conspiracy of Swann’s corporate rivals, corrupt government officials, and a shadowy crime syndicate.

