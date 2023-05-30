Barons: Season One Ratings

The Barons series was produced in Australia, and The CW is airing it as part of the network’s new strategy to run inexpensive acquired and unscripted programming. Co-creator Matthew Lawrence has said that there’s a five-season plan for Barons, but a second-season renewal has yet to be announced. Will The CW’s interest be enough to get the show another round of episodes? Will Barons be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A dramatic TV series from Australia, the Barons TV show stars Sean Keenan, Ben O’Toole, Jillian Nguyen, Hunter Page-Lochard, George Pullar, Lincoln Younes, Sophia Forrest, Vivienne Awosoga, Nicholas Burton, Karina Banno, Megan MacKenzie, Kick Gurry, Catherine Van-Davies, Alexander England, Ione Skye, Sandy Winton, Sebastian Tang, Hafedh Dakhlaoui, and Meg Fraser. The story is set in the 1970s, a time of sexual liberation, social disruption, protest, and war. In Australia, a group of surfers chases their sun-soaked dreams. Bill “Trotter” Dwyer (Keenan) and Snapper Webster (O’Toole), two best friends inspired by their love for the Australian beach, create what will become rival iconic surf brands. Little do they know that their success will tear them and their worlds apart. When their businesses go mainstream, the young rebels and their friends find themselves pulled deep into corporate politics, jealousy, homophobia, and racial tension. They create bitter, lasting rivalries as they sell their dream to the world.

