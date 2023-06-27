Network: The CW

Episodes: Eight (hour)

Seasons: One

TV show dates: May 29, 2023 — June 19, 2023

Series status: Cancelled

Performers include: Sean Keenan, Ben O’Toole, Jillian Nguyen, Hunter Page-Lochard, George Pullar, Lincoln Younes, Sophia Forrest, Vivienne Awosoga, Nicholas Burton, Karina Banno, Megan MacKenzie, Kick Gurry, Catherine Van-Davies, Alexander England, Ione Skye, Sandy Winton, Sebastian Tang, Hafedh Dakhlaoui, and Meg Fraser.

TV show description:

A dramatic TV series from Australia, the Barons TV show was created by Liz Doran, Michael Lawrence, and John Molloy.

The story is set in the 1970s, a time of sexual liberation, social disruption, protest, and war. In Australia, a group of surfers chases their sun-soaked dreams.

Bill “Trotter” Dwyer (Keenan) and Snapper Webster (O’Toole), two best friends inspired by their love for the Australian beach, create what will become rival iconic surf brands. Little do they know that their success will tear them and their worlds apart.

When their businesses go mainstream, the young rebels and their friends find themselves pulled deep into corporate politics, jealousy, homophobia and racial tension. They create bitter, lasting rivalries as they sell their dream to the world.

Series Finale:

Episode #8

Mac turns up in Woogonga and calls in a debt that Snapper can’t pay; Trotter races to win back Tracy and LightWave; Buddy and Hunter finally have to face the truth about their future together.

First aired: (Unaired on CW).

