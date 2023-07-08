Network: The CW

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: July 7, 2023 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Jennifer Finnigan, Anastasia Phillips, Emma Hunter, Tom Stevens, Alexander Nunez, Erin Darke, Farid Yazdani, Allegra Fulton, Jonathan Silverman, and Calem MacDonald.

TV show description:

A family dramedy series, the Moonshine TV show was created by Sheri Elwood and originates in Canada.

The story revolves around the Finley-Cullens, a dysfunctional family of adult half-siblings battling to take control of the family business.

Bea (Koslo) and Ken Finley-Cullen (MacNeill) are the heads of the family and owners of The Moonshine, a ramshackle summer resort on the south shore of Nova Scotia. It’s their little slice of paradise that’s starting to become a nightmare. If only they could decide which of their flawed brood is fit to take over the business.

The eldest sibling, Lidia (Finnigan), is an architect who wants to redevelop and exploit the valuable coastal property, allowing her to shine and overcome past disappointments.

Rhian (Phillips) is her often-overlooked younger sister who sees The Moonshine as her chance to shine. Her twin is Ryan (Stevens), an aging party boy running his own (illegal) business out of the resort.

Sister Nora (Hunter) is the sexy local DJ who knows all the family secrets. And finally, Sammy (Nunez) is the musically gifted adopted brother who holds secrets of his own.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD.

What do you think? Do you like the Moonshine TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season on The CW?