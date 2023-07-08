Strange Planet: Apple TV+ Sets Premiere Date for Animated Series from Dan Harmon and Nathan W. Pyle

Strange Planet finally has a premiere date. Apple TV+ announced the arrival of the animated series from Dan Harmon and Nathan W. Pyle. Based on Pyle’s webcomic and graphic novel, the series was ordered in June 2021. Ten episodes are planned for the series.

The series follows a race of alien blue beings from a planet like Earth. The voice cast includes Tunde Adebimpe, Demi Adejuyigbe, Lori Tan Chinn, Danny Pudi, and Hannah Einbinder.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Today Apple TV+ announced the new 10-episode adult animated series “Strange Planet” will make its global debut on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. Based on the New York Times No. 1 bestselling graphic novel and social media phenomenon of the same name, “Strange Planet” is a hilarious and perceptive look at a distant world not unlike our own. Set in a whimsical world of cotton candy pinks and purples, relatable blue beings explore the absurdity of everyday human traditions. New episodes will debut weekly on Wednesdays through the season finale on September 27, 2023. Voicing this world of beings are Gotham Award nominee Tunde Adebimpe (“Rachel Getting Married”), Emmy Award nominee Demi Adejuyigbe (“The Amber Ruffin Show”), Lori Tan Chinn (“Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens”), Critics Choice Award nominee Danny Pudi (“Community”) and Emmy Award nominee Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”). “Strange Planet” is co-created and executive produced by Emmy Award winner Dan Harmon (“Rick and Morty,” “Community”) and New York Times bestselling author Nathan W. Pyle. Academy Award winner Alex Bulkley (“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”), Emmy Award winner Corey Campodonico for ShadowMachine (“BoJack Horseman,” “Tuca & Bertie”), Lauren Pomerantz (“Saturday Night Live,” “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”), Emmy Award winner Amalia Levari (“Over the Garden Wall,” “Harvey Beaks”), Steve Levy (“Rick and Morty,” “Community”) and Taylor Alexy Pyle serve as executive producers. “Strange Planet” is produced by Apple Studios and ShadowMachine.”

