Black Bird: Apple TV+ Sets Premiere Date for Limited Drama Series

Black Bird has its premiere date. The limited drama is coming to Apple TV+ on July 8th. Starring Taron Egerton, the series is based on the true-crime memoir by James Keene. Hillel Levin. Sepideh Moafi, Greg Kinnear, and Ray Liotta also star in the six-episode thriller series.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“Apple today unveiled a first look and the premiere date for Black Bird, a gritty, suspenseful six-episode psychological thriller developed and executive produced by Dennis Lehane, that will premiere globally with the first two episodes on Friday, July 8, 2022 on Apple TV+, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday. The series is adapted from the true crime memoir “In with the Devil: A Fallen Hero, a Serial Killer, and a Dangerous Bargain for Redemption” by James Keene and Hillel Levin. Inspired by actual events, when high school football hero, decorated policeman’s son and convicted drug dealer Jimmy Keene (Taron Egerton) is sentenced to 10 years in a minimum security prison, he is given the choice of a lifetime — enter a maximum-security prison for the criminally insane and befriend suspected serial killer Larry Hall (Paul Walter Hauser), or stay where he is and serve his full sentence with no possibility of parole. Keene quickly realizes his only way out is to elicit a confession and find out where the bodies of several young girls are buried before Hall’s appeal goes through. But is this suspected killer telling the truth? Or is it just another tale from a serial liar? This dramatic and captivating story subverts the crime genre by enlisting the help of the very people put behind bars to solve its mysteries. In addition to Egerton and Hauser, Black Bird stars Sepideh Moafi, Greg Kinnear and Ray Liotta. Black Bird is developed and executive produced by Lehane. The first three episodes are directed by Academy Award nominee Michaël R. Roskam (“Bullhead,” “The Drop”), who also serves as executive producer. Lehane, Egerton and Roskam executive produce alongside Richard Plepler through his EDEN Productions; Bradley Thomas, Dan Friedkin and Ryan Friedkin executive produce through Imperative Entertainment; Alexandra Milchan and Scott Lambert executive produce through EMJAG Productions; and Kary Antholis also executive produces, along with the book’s author James Keene. Jim McKay and Joe Chappelle also direct. The limited series is produced for Apple TV+ by Apple Studios.”

