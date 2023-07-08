Menu

Thursday TV Ratings: Generation Gap, The Blacklist, Stars on Mars, Walker, So Help Me Todd

Published:

Generation Gap TV show on ABC: canceled or renewed?

(Photo by: ABC/Cara Howe)

Thursday, July 6, 2023 ratings — New episodes: The Chase, Generation Gap, and The Blacklist.   Reruns: Young Sheldon, Ghosts, So Help Me Todd, CSI: Vegas, Penn & Teller: Fool Us, Walker, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Magnum PI, Alert: Missing Persons Unit, and Stars on Mars.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?



Canceled and renewed TV show

