Blue Bloods: Season 14 Ratings

We don’t have to wonder if Blue Bloods will be renewed for a 15th season. CBS has already announced the 14th season will end the show and finish airing sometime in late 2024. Tom Selleck would rather the show keep going. Could Blue Bloods keep going or return someday? Stay tuned.

A police family drama series, the Blue Bloods TV show stars Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, Marisa Ramirez, and Vanessa Ray. Recurring players are Abigail Hawk, Gregory Jbara, Robert Clohessy, Steve Schirripa, Dylan Walsh, and Will Hochman. Malik Yoba and Jennifer Esposito are guest stars. The show revolves around the Reagans, a multi-generational family of New York City cops that’s dedicated to law enforcement. Patriarch Frank Reagan (Selleck) is the New York Police Commissioner and runs his department as diplomatically as he runs his family. His unapologetically bold father, Henry (Cariou), previously served a stint as Chief. A source of pride and concern for Frank is his eldest son, Danny (Wahlberg), a seasoned detective, family man, an Iraq War vet. Danny sometimes uses dubious tactics to solve cases with his partner, Detective Maria Baez (Ramirez). Frank’s daughter, Erin (Moynahan), is a New York Assistant District Attorney. Frank’s youngest is Jamie (Estes), a Harvard Law graduate and the family’s “golden boy.” He passed on a lucrative future in law and followed in the family’s footsteps as a cop. Eddie Janko (Ray) is Jamie’s wife and a fellow officer.

For comparisons: Season 13 of Blue Bloods on CBS averaged a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.94 million viewers.

What do you think? Do you like the Blue Bloods TV series on CBS? Should it have been cancelled or renewed for a 15th season?