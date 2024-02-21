Blue Bloods: Season 15 — Has the CBS TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

A police family drama series airing on the CBS television network, the Blue Bloods TV show stars Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, Marisa Ramirez, and Vanessa Ray. Recurring players are Abigail Hawk, Gregory Jbara, Robert Clohessy, Steve Schirripa, Dylan Walsh, and Will Hochman. Malik Yoba and Jennifer Esposito are guest stars. The show revolves around the Reagans, a multi-generational family of New York City cops dedicated to law enforcement. Patriarch Frank Reagan (Selleck) is the New York Police Commissioner and runs his department diplomatically as he runs his family. His unapologetically bold father, Henry (Cariou), previously served as Chief. A source of pride and concern for Frank is his eldest son, Danny (Wahlberg), a seasoned detective, family man, and Iraq War vet. Danny sometimes uses dubious tactics to solve cases with his partner, Detective Maria Baez (Ramirez). Frank’s daughter, Erin (Moynahan), is a New York Assistant District Attorney. Frank’s youngest is Jamie (Estes), a Harvard Law graduate and the family’s “golden boy.” He passed on a lucrative future in law and followed in the family’s footsteps as a cop. Eddie Janko (Ray) is Jamie’s wife and a fellow officer.



Season 14 Ratings

The 14th season of Blue Bloods averages a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.67 million viewers. Compared to season 13, that’s up by 1% in the demo and down by 5% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Blue Bloods stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

Blue Bloods is ending so there won’t be a 15th season. The final eight episodes will air TBD Fall 2024. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

We don’t have to wonder if CBS will renew Blue Bloods for season 15. The network has already announced season 14 is the end, though Selleck would rather keep going. Could the characters return someday? Subscribe for free alerts on Blue Bloods cancellation or renewal news.



