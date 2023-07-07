All American: Homecoming: Season Three; Several CW Series Regulars to Have Reduced Roles for 2023-24

In May, All American: Homecoming was renewed by The CW for a third season, but the renewal came with some concessions. The series faces budget cuts, so some series regulars will have reduced roles in the upcoming episodes.

All American: Homecoming is a spin-off of All American, which The CW also renewed for the 2023-24 broadcast season. The series follows students attending Bringston University, a highly competitive HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) in Atlanta.

Deadline reports that Geffri Maya, Sylvester Powell, Netta Walker, and Mitchell Edwards will return as full series regulars for season three.

However, viewers will likely be seeing less of Cory Hardrict, Rhoyle Ivy King, Peyton Alex Smith, and Kelly Jenrette. Hardrict and Ivy have a reduced episode guarantee, so they’ll most likely appear in fewer installments. Smith, the show’s original male lead, and Jenrette will now have recurring roles. The status of Camille Hyde is still being decided.

Fellow CW series Superman & Lois was also hit with budget cuts and all but the four series leads will have reduced roles in the show’s upcoming fourth season. The network has ordered just 10 episodes for 2023-24.

The premiere date for season three of All American: Homecoming will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you enjoy the All American: Homecoming series? Will the cast changes impact your plans to watch season three?