A Black Lady Sketch Show: Cancelled on HBO; No Season Five for Comedy Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show will not return for a fifth season, per Deadline. HBO canceled the series only months after its fourth season wrapped in May.

Robin Thede created and starred in the series, which featured “Black women living funny, relatable experiences in a magical reality that subverts traditional expectations.” Gabrielle Dennis, Ashley Nicole Black, and Skye Townsend also appeared in the comedy series.

HBO said the following about the decision to end the series:

“For four exceptional seasons of A Black Lady Sketch Show we’ve been thrilled to partner with [Thede] on this groundbreaking, hilarious series. Robin, alongside Hoorae, Jax Media, and the incredible cast and crew, leave an indelible legacy not only in sketch, but in television comedy, and we look forward to continued creative collaboration under her deal with us.” Thede also spoke about the series. She said, “Thank you to all the immensely talented cast members, guest stars, writers, directors, editors and crew members who have made A Black Lady Sketch Show an Emmy-winning success,” said Thede. “I especially want to recognize the Black women and other women of color who excelled in every department at ABLSS. I am also eternally grateful for the support of Issa Rae and Jax Media, Amy Gravitt, Casey Bloys and the entire team at HBO, Max, and Warner Bros. Discovery.”

Fans of Thede’s work will see her on HBO again. She is currently developing a half-hour comedy for the network.

What do you think? Are you a fan of A Black Lady Sketch Show? Are you sad to hear it will not return for a fifth season?