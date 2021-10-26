Insecure: Season Six? Has the HBO Comedy Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

Has the Insecure TV show been cancelled or renewed for a sixth season on HBO?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the HBO cable channel, Insecure stars Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, Natasha Rothwell, Amanda Seales, Kendrick Sampson, and Courtney Taylor. The TV show centers on friends Issa (Rae), Molly (Orji), Lawrence (Ellis), and Tiffany (Seales) as they deal with their own real-life flaws. They attempt to navigate different worlds and cope with an endless series of uncomfortable, everyday experiences. In season five, the show continues to follow the favorite characters as they evaluate their relationships, both new and old, in an effort to figure out who and what comes with them in this next phase of their lives.



Season Five Ratings

The fifth season of Insecure averages a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 308,000 viewers. Compared to season four, that’s down by 39% in the demo and down by 27% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Insecure stacks up against other HBO TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

Insecure is ending, so there won’t a sixth season. Could it be revived? Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

We don't have to wonder if HBO will cancel the Insecure TV show since it's already been announced that season five is the end.



