Insecure: Season Five Ratings

We don’t have to wonder if Insecure will be cancelled or renewed by HBO this time around. We already know that season five is the end. Still, could Insecure be revived for a sixth season someday in the future? Stay tuned.

A single-camera comedy series, Insecure stars Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, Natasha Rothwell, Amanda Seales, Kendrick Sampson and Courtney Taylor. The TV show centers on friends Issa (Rae), Molly (Orji), Lawrence (Ellis), and Tiffany (Seales) as they deal with their own real-life flaws. They attempt to navigate different worlds and cope with an endless series of uncomfortable, everyday experiences. In season five, the show continues to follow the favorite characters as they evaluate their relationships, both new and old, in an effort to figure out who and what comes with them in this next phase of their lives.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season four of Insecure on HBO averaged a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 421,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an "*".



