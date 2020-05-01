Insecure: Season Five Renewal Set for HBO TV Series

The ups and downs of Issa, Molly, Lawrence, and Tiffany are far from over. HBO has renewed the Insecure TV series for a fifth season.

An HBO single-camera comedy series, Insecure stars Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, Natasha Rothwell, Amanda Seales, Kendrick Sampson and Alexander Hodge. The TV show centers on friends Issa (Rae), Molly (Orji), Lawrence (Ellis), and Tiffany (Seales) as they deal with their own real-life flaws. They attempt to navigate different worlds and cope with an endless series of uncomfortable, everyday experiences. In season four, Issa pursues a passion project she actually cares about and Molly navigates a real relationship for the first time. Meanwhile, their friend Lawrence figures out what leveling-up means for him, and Tiffany’s baby changes the dynamic of the friend group.

So far, season four of Insecure is averaging a .21 rating in the 18-49 demo and 487,00 viewers. You can read more about the series’ season five renewal from HBObelow:

LOS ANGELES, May 1, 2020 – HBO has renewed comedy series INSECURE for a fifth season, it was announced today by Amy Gravitt, executive vice president, HBO Programming. “We’re thrilled that Issa, Prentice, and the whole Insecure team will be getting back together for a fifth season,” said Gravitt. “As we laugh and cringe with recognition, their stories make us all feel a little less alone in the world.” INSECURE’s ten-episode fourth season debuted April 12 on HBO. The series stars Emmy®, Golden Globe and NAACP nominee Issa Rae (“The Photograph”) who heads the ensemble cast, and continues to follow our favorite characters as they evaluate their relationships, both new and old, in an effort to figure out who and what comes with them in this next phase of their lives. Season four series regulars include Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, Natasha Rothwell, Amanda Seales and Alexander Hodge. INSECURE was created by Issa Rae & Larry Wilmore; executive produced by Issa Rae, Prentice Penny, Melina Matsoukas, Michael Rotenberg, Dave Becky, Jonathan Berry, Amy Aniobi and Jim Kleverweis.

