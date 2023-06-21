The Righteous Gemstones: Season Four — Has the HBO Comedy Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Just when you think this family has gone as far as they can go, they go further. Has The Righteous Gemstones TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on HBO? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is where to track the status of The Righteous Gemstones, season four. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A dark comedy series airing on the HBO cable channel, The Righteous Gemstones TV show was created by Danny McBride and stars McBride, Adam Devine, John Goodman, Edi Patterson, Cassidy Freeman, Tim Baltz, Tony Cavalero, Greg Alan Williams, Skyler Gisondo, Walton Goggins, Jennifer Nettles, James DuMont, Jody Hill, Troy Anthony Hogan, Valyn Hall, Kelton DuMont, and Gavin Munns. Recurring actors include Stephen Dorff, Shea Wigham, Lukas Haas, Robert Oberst, Stephen Schneider, Iliza Shlesinger, Sturgill Simpson, and Casey Wilson. The comedy centers on the Gemstones, a family of televangelists. Although patriarch Dr. Eli Gemstone (Goodman) built an empire out of his televangelism and megachurch ministries, he finds himself and his family at something of a crossroads. In the third season, when the spoiled Gemstone children finally get their wish to take control of the Church, they discover leadership is harder than they imagined.





Season Three Ratings

The third season of The Righteous Gemstones averages a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 231,000 viewers. Compared to season two, that’s down by 25% in the demo and down by 23% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how The Righteous Gemstones stacks up against other HBO TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of June 21, 2023, The Righteous Gemstones has not been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will HBO cancel or renew The Righteous Gemstones for season four? This show’s ratings have been middle-of-the-road, and I suspect that HBO likes to be in business with McBride and keep his satirical comedy style on the air. Unless McBride feels like there’s no more story to tell, I think there’s a good chance that Gemstones will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Righteous Gemstones cancellation or renewal news.



