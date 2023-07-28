The Righteous Gemstones: Season Four Renewal Set for HBO Comedy Series

Praise be! The Gemstone clan will be back for a fourth season. HBO has renewed The Righteous Gemstones for another year. The third season will conclude with a pair of episodes this Sunday.

A dark comedy series, The Righteous Gemstones TV show was created by Danny McBride and stars McBride, Adam Devine, John Goodman, Edi Patterson, Cassidy Freeman, Tim Baltz, Tony Cavalero, Greg Alan Williams, Skyler Gisondo, Walton Goggins, Jennifer Nettles, James DuMont, Jody Hill, Troy Anthony Hogan, Valyn Hall, Kelton DuMont, and Gavin Munns. Recurring actors include Stephen Dorff, Shea Wigham, Lukas Haas, Robert Oberst, Stephen Schneider, Iliza Shlesinger, Sturgill Simpson, and Casey Wilson. The comedy centers on the Gemstones, a family of televangelists. Although patriarch Dr. Eli Gemstone (Goodman) built an empire out of his televangelism and megachurch ministries, he finds himself and his family at something of a crossroads. In the third season, when the spoiled Gemstone children finally get their wish to take control of the Church, they discover leadership is harder than they imagined.

Airing on Sunday nights, the third season of The Righteous Gemstones averages a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 246,000 viewers. Compared to season two, that’s down by 31% in the demo and down by 17% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

According to HBO, season three is on track to mark a viewership high for Righteous Gemstones, with episodes currently averaging 4.9 million viewers and growing (when streaming and delayed viewing is factors in). The network says it is now McBride’s most-watched HBO series, garnering more viewers than Eastbound and Down (2009-2013) and Vice Principals (2016-2017). They reportedly averaged 4.2 million viewers and 4.8 million viewers, respectively.

“Get ready for more of the hilarious adrenaline ride that is The Righteous Gemstones,” said Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, Head of HBO & Max Comedy Series. “As this truly biblical season comes to a close on Sunday night, I am delighted to announce that we are picking up a fourth season.”

What do you think? Have you liked watching The Righteous Gemstones TV series? Are you glad this HBO show has been renewed for a fourth season?

