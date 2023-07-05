Tough As Nails: Season Six — Has the CBS Competition Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

This show is pulling double duty this season. Has the Tough As Nails TV show been cancelled or renewed for a sixth season on CBS? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Tough As Nails, season six. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A competition series airing on the CBS television network, the Tough As Nails TV show is hosted by creator Phil Keoghan (The Amazing Race). The series celebrates everyday Americans who roll up their sleeves and don’t think twice about working long, hard hours and getting their hands dirty, to keep their country running. In the show, competitors consider the calluses on their hands a badge of honor and are tested for their strength, endurance, life skills, and, most importantly, mental toughness in challenges that take place at real-world job sites. Even after they “punch out” of the individual competition, they can win additional prizes in the team competitions that continue throughout the season. At the start of the season, the players are split into two teams, Dirty Hands and Savage Crew. At the end of the season, the winning individual contestant will be crowned as the Tough as Nails champion and win big prizes. Competitors this season are Paul Hamilton (Maintenance supervisor), Carolina Paredes (Motorcycle builder), Dustin Bradford (Firefighter), Marcus Jones (CO2 technician), Jessica Hayes (Remodeling contractor), Kenji Ngo (Jack of all trades), Cheryl Lieteau (Carpenter), Ben Dempsey (Tile setter), Akeela Al-Hameed (Firefighter), Todd Anderson (Toolmaker), Yesi Reyes (Ironworker), and Carly Steiman (Electrician).



Season Five Ratings

The fifth season of Tough As Nails averages a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.88 million viewers. Compared to season four, that’s down by 39% in the demo and down by 6% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show performs, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Other economic factors can be involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed, and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Tough As Nails stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of July 5, 2023, Tough As Nails has not been cancelled or renewed for a sixth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew Tough As Nails for season six? The show gets decent ratings, appears relatively inexpensive to produce, and is a good companion for Survivor on the schedule. It can also be used as needed to fill vacancies in the schedule (as it’s doing this summer). This is the show’s second cycle this season, and I do not doubt that a sixth season is already in the works. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Tough As Nails cancellation or renewal news.



