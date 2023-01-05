Tough As Nails: Season Four Ratings

We don’t have to wonder if the Tough As Nails series will be cancelled right now since it’s already been renewed for a fifth season. Will this reality show continue to work for CBS? Will Tough As Nails earn another early renewal, for a sixth season? Stay tuned.

A competition series, the Tough As Nails TV show is hosted by creator Phil Keoghan of The Amazing Race. The series celebrates everyday Americans who roll up their sleeves and don’t think twice about working long, hard hours and getting their hands dirty, to keep their country running. In the show, competitors consider the calluses on their hands a badge of honor and are tested for their strength, endurance, life skills, and, most importantly, mental toughness in challenges that take place at real-world job sites. Even after they “punch out” of the individual competition, they will have the opportunity to win additional prizes in the team competitions that continue throughout the season. At the end of the season, the winning individual contestant will be crowned as the Tough as Nails champion and will win big prizes. Competitors this season are Larron Ables, Aly Bala, Laura Bernotas, Jake Cope, Mister Frost, Renèe Kolar, Ellery Liburd, Sergio Robles, Beth Salva-Clifford, Ilima Shim, and Jorge Zavala.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

1/5 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season three of Tough As Nails on CBS averaged a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.86 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like the Tough As Nails TV series on CBS? Are you glad that it’s already been renewed for a fifth season?