Tough As Nails: Season Five — Has the CBS TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Regular people show how much endurance they have. Has the Tough As Nails TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season on CBS? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Tough As Nails, season five. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A competition series on the CBS television network, the Tough As Nails TV show is hosted by creator Phil Keoghan of The Amazing Race. The series celebrates everyday Americans who roll up their sleeves and don’t think twice about working long, hard hours and getting their hands dirty, to keep their country running. In the show, competitors consider the calluses on their hands a badge of honor and are tested for their strength, endurance, life skills, and, most importantly, mental toughness in challenges that take place at real-world job sites. Even after they “punch out” of the individual competition, they will have the opportunity to win additional prizes in the team competitions that continue throughout the season. At the end of the season, the winning individual contestant will be crowned as the Tough as Nails champion and will win big prizes. Competitors this season are Larron Ables, Aly Bala, Laura Bernotas, Jake Cope, Mister Frost, Renèe Kolar, Ellery Liburd, Sergio Robles, Beth Salva-Clifford, Ilima Shim, and Jorge Zavala.



Season Four Ratings

The fourth season of Tough As Nails averages a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.15 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season three, that’s down by 24% in the demo and down by 25% in viewership. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Tough As Nails stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

Tough As Nails has been renewed for a fifth season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to receive updates about this TV show automatically?

Telly’s Take

We don’t have to wonder if CBS will cancel Tough As Nails since it’s already been renewed for season five. Will it get another early renewal? I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Tough As Nails cancellation or renewal news.



Tough As Nails Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow Tough As Nails‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Are you glad the Tough As Nails TV show has been renewed for a fifth season? How would you feel if CBS had cancelled this TV series, instead?