Greatest Geek Year Ever: Season Two? — Has the CW Docuseries Been Cancelled or Renewed?

So many memorable movies, all released in 1982. Has the Greatest Geek Year Ever TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on The CW? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Greatest Geek Year Ever, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What's This TV Show About?

A pop culture docuseries airing on The CW television network, the Greatest Geek Year Ever TV show looks at iconic movies that help define a specific year for a generation. The first season spotlights the movies of 1982. Stars, directors, writers, producers, and pop culture historians share their insights about such legendary movies as E.T. – The Extra-Terrestrial, Blade Runner, John Carpenter’s The Thing, Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, Poltergeist, Creepshow, Night Shift, The Dark Crystal, 48 Hours, First Blood, Tron, Conan The Barbarian, Cat People, Fast Times At Ridgemont High, The Road Warrior, and more. Those interviewed include Ron Howard, Paul Schrader, John Sayles, Amy Heckerling, Henry Winkler, William Shatner, Sean Young, Joanna Cassidy, Keith David, Cameron Crowe, Michael Deeley, Lisa Henson, Dean Devlin, Bruce Campbell, Dee Wallace, Felicia Day, Susan Seidelman, Roger Corman, Barry Bostwick, Marc Singer, Bryan Fuller, Leonard Maltin, Mike Medavoy, and more than 100 others.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Greatest Geek Year Ever averages a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 250,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Greatest Geek Year Ever stacks up against other The CW TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of July 11, 2023, Greatest Geek Year Ever has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly's Take

Will The CW cancel or renew Greatest Geek Year Ever for season two? The first season has been described as a mini-series, but producers have said they’re ready to make additional seasons focusing on other memorable years in pop culture. The show’s ratings are small, but the series presumably was relatively inexpensive to produce. Given the current fascination with nostalgia and The CW’s new owners’ focus on cheaper programming, I think there’s a good chance the series will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Greatest Geek Year Ever cancellation or renewal news.



