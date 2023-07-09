Greatest Geek Year Ever: Season One Ratings

Nostalgia is hotter than ever, so it’s no surprise that The CW is hopping on the bandwagon and airing a show like Greatest Geek Year Ever. The first season focuses on the movies of 1982, but producers have said that, if the show is popular enough, they’ll make a second season focusing on another year. Will Greatest Geek Year Ever be renewed, or could the series be cancelled before the first season has finished? Stay tuned.

A pop culture docuseries, the Greatest Geek Year Ever TV show looks at iconic movies that help define a specific year for a generation. The first season spotlights the movies of 1982. Stars, directors, writers, producers, and pop culture historians share their insights about such legendary movies as E.T. – The Extra-Terrestrial, Blade Runner, John Carpenter’s The Thing, Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, Poltergeist, Creepshow, Night Shift, The Dark Crystal, 48 Hours, First Blood, Tron, Conan The Barbarian, Cat People, Fast Times At Ridgemont High, The Road Warrior, and more. Those interviewed include Ron Howard, Paul Schrader, John Sayles, Amy Heckerling, Henry Winkler, William Shatner, Sean Young, Joanna Cassidy, Keith David, Cameron Crowe, Michael Deeley, Lisa Henson, Dean Devlin, Bruce Campbell, Dee Wallace, Felicia Day, Susan Seidelman, Roger Corman, Barry Bostwick, Marc Singer, Bryan Fuller, Leonard Maltin, Mike Medavoy, and more than 100 others.

