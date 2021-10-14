DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season Seven Ratings

While superhero shows have done very well for The CW, most seem to have limited shelf-lives. Could this be the final year for DC’s Legends of Tomorrow or, will it be renewed for season eight? Stay tuned.

A superhero comedy-drama series, the DC’s Legends of Tomorrow TV show stars Caity Lotz, Nick Zano, Tala Ashe, Jes Macallan, Matt Ryan, Adam Tsekhman, Olivia Swann, Shayan Sobhian, Lisseth Chavez, and Amy Pemberton. The series follows a motley group of heroes and villains as they have misadventures across time and space in their stolen Waverider time-ship. In season seven, after saving 1925 Earth from an alien invasion (and getting married), Legends co-captains Sara Lance (Lotz) and Ava Sharpe (Macallan) think they and their crew can finally go home and relax. Unfortunately, their time travel ship gets blown up by a second Waverider, leaving the Legends trapped in 1925.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

10/14 update:

For comparisons: Season six of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow on The CW averaged a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 416,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



