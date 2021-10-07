DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season Seven: Wentworth Miller to Return for 100th Episode on CW

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow will celebrate its 100th episode during its upcoming season, and one big name from the DC superhero show’s past is returning for the special episode. Wentworth Miller will return for the series after leaving the series as a regular during its first season. This is not the first time the actor has returned. He has recurred on the series throughout its run.

Per Deadline, the 100th episode of The CW series will air on October 27th. The episode will look back at the past of the series through the eyes of the new human Gideon, played by Amy Louise Pemberton.

Caity Lotz is directing the episode. Tala Ashe, Jes Macallan, Olivia Swann, Adam Tsekhman, Shayan Sobhian, and Lisseth Chavez, also star in the series.

Season seven of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow premieres on October 13th.

What do you think? Are you excited to see Wentworth Miller return to DC’s Legends of Tomorrow later this month?