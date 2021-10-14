DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season Eight? Has the CW TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Will the Waverider be taking its final trip this year? Has the DC’s Legends of Tomorrow TV show been cancelled or renewed for an eighth season on The CW? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, season eight. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on The CW television network, the DC’s Legends of Tomorrow TV show stars Caity Lotz, Nick Zano, Tala Ashe, Jes Macallan, Matt Ryan, Adam Tsekhman, Olivia Swann, Shayan Sobhian, Lisseth Chavez, and Amy Pemberton. The series follows a motley group of heroes and villains as they have misadventures across time and space in their stolen Waverider time-ship. In season seven, after saving 1925 Earth from an alien invasion (and getting married), Legends co-captains Sara Lance (Lotz) and Ava Sharpe (Macallan) think they and their crew can finally go home and relax. Unfortunately, their time travel ship gets blown up by a second Waverider, leaving the Legends trapped in 1925.



Season Seven Ratings

The seventh season of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow averages a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 585,000 viewers. Compared to season six, that’s up by 13% in the demo and up by 41% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how DC’s Legends of Tomorrow stacks up against other CW TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of October 14, 2021, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow has not been cancelled or renewed for an eighth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Will The CW cancel or renew DC’s Legends of Tomorrow for season eight? The ratings aren’t great and everything has to end sometime. I suspect that this show will be coming to the end of its run this season or next. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow cancellation or renewal news.



DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow DC’s Legends of Tomorrow‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope that the DC’s Legends of Tomorrow TV show will be renewed for an eighth season? How would you feel if The CW cancelled this TV series, instead?