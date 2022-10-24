World’s Funniest Animals: Season Three Ratings

Nexstar is now running The CW, and the company is reportedly focusing on inexpensive and acquired programming. The goal is to make the network profitable by 2025. Does World’s Funniest Animals have high enough ratings to be renewed for season four, or could it be cancelled instead? Stay tuned.

A comedy clips series, the World’s Funniest Animals TV show takes a look at the world of animals as these pets — and sometimes, their owners — do funny things that are caught on video. The series includes viral Internet clips of funny animal moments, humorous animal clips from big-budget movies and favorite TV series, unexpected outtakes, videos of babies and their four-legged friends, as well as celebrities and their pets. Host Elizabeth Stanton introduces the clips and panelists like Anna Maria Perez De Tagle, AJ Gibson, Emile Ennis Jr, Katherine Murray, Brian Cooper, Mikalah Gordon, Carmen Hodgson, and Noah Matthews provide commentary. In season three, celebrity guests include Gregg Sulkin, Kaci Walfall, Lucas Grabeel, Katie Leclerc, and Kennedy McMann.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season two of World’s Funniest Animals on The CW averaged a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 473,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Though other economic factors are involved, the higher-rated shows usually get renewed and the lower-rated ones get cancelled.



