World’s Funniest Animals: Season Four; The CW Renews Comedy Clip Show

The pets will return for a fourth season. The CW has renewed World’s Funniest Animals for a fourth season. The third season wrapped in March.

A comedy clips series, the World’s Funniest Animals TV show takes a look at the world of animals as these pets — and sometimes, their owners — do funny things that are caught on video. The series includes viral Internet clips of funny animal moments, humorous animal clips from big-budget movies and favorite TV series, unexpected outtakes, videos of babies and their four-legged friends, as well as celebrities and their pets. Host Elizabeth Stanton introduces the clips and panelists like Anna Maria Perez De Tagle, AJ Gibson, Emile Ennis Jr, Katherine Murray, Brian Cooper, Mikalah Gordon, Carmen Hodgson, and Noah Matthews provide commentary. In season three, celebrity guests include Gregg Sulkin, Kaci Walfall, Lucas Grabeel, Katie Leclerc, and Kennedy McMann.

Airing on Saturday nights, the third season of World’s Funniest Animals averaged a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 428,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season two, that’s down by 15% in the demo and down by 10% in viewership. Episodes picked up more than 10% more viewers in the live+7 day ratings.

The fourth season will air on Saturday nights starting this fall. A specific premiere date will be announced this summer.

What do you think? Do you enjoy watching the World’s Funniest Animals TV series on The CW? Are you glad that this series has been renewed for a fourth season?

