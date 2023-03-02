True Lies: Season One Ratings

TV shows that are based on feature films have had mixed success. Some have had long and successful runs, while others have been cancelled after one season. The True Lies film was a big hit in the 1990s, but how well will it translate to television nearly 30 years later? Will True Lies the series be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

An CBS action series, the True Lies TV show stars Ginger Gonzaga, Steve Howey, Erica Hernandez, Omar Miller, Mike O’Gorman, Annabella Didion, and Lucas Jaye. The story follows Harry Tasker (Howey), a bland and unremarkable computer consultant husband who is secretly a first-class international spy for the US’ Omega Sector. His wife, Helen (Gonzaga) is a language professor bored with her daily routine. One day, she makes the shocking discovery that her seemingly ordinary husband is leading an extraordinary double life. With the secret out, his agency recruits her and she impresses everyone with her formidable skills (thanks partly to Tae Bo and yoga). Working together with Harry’s team, the couple adds much-needed sizzle to their emotionally distant marriage and upends the top-secret world of Omega Sector.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

What do you think? Do you like the True Lies TV series on CBS? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?