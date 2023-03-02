Network: CBS

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: March 1, 2023 — present

Series cbss: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Ginger Gonzaga, Steve Howey, Erica Hernandez, Omar Miller, Mike O’Gorman, Annabella Didion, and Lucas Jaye.

TV show description:

An action series, the True Lies TV show was created by Matt Nix, inspired by the James Cameron film.

The story follows Harry Tasker (Howey), a bland and unremarkable computer consultant husband who is secretly a first-class international spy for the U.S. intelligence agency, Omega Sector.

His wife, Helen (Gonzaga), is a language professor bored with her daily routine. One day, she makes the shocking discovery that her seemingly ordinary husband is leading an extraordinary double life. With the secret out, Omega recruits her, who impresses everyone with her formidable skills (thanks partly to Tae Bo and yoga).

Helen joins Harry and his team of top-notch operatives — Gib (Miller), Luther (O’Gorman), and Maria (Hernandez) — as they embark on covert missions around the globe and an exhilarating life of danger and adventure. The Taskers do this while keeping their adventures a secret from their three teenage children.

The renewed bond between Harry and Helen adds much-needed sizzle to their emotionally distant marriage and upends the top-secret world of Omega Sector.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

What do you think? Do you like the True Lies TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season?