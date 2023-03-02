True Lies: Season Two — Has the CBS TV Series Been Renewed or Cancelled Yet?

Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

An action series airing on the CBS television network, the True Lies TV show stars Ginger Gonzaga, Steve Howey, Erica Hernandez, Omar Miller, Mike O’Gorman, Annabella Didion, and Lucas Jaye. The story follows Harry Tasker (Howey), a bland and unremarkable computer consultant husband who is secretly a first-class international spy for the US’s Omega Sector. His wife, Helen (Gonzaga) is a language professor bored with her daily routine. One day, she makes the shocking discovery that her seemingly ordinary husband is leading an extraordinary double life. With the secret out, his agency recruits her and she impresses everyone with her formidable skills (thanks partly to Tae Bo and yoga). Working together with Harry’s team, the couple adds much-needed sizzle to their emotionally distant marriage and upends the top-secret world of Omega Sector.



Season One Ratings

The first season of True Lies averages a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.23 million viewers. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how True Lies stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of March 2, 2023, True Lies has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew True Lies for season two? This show feels like a good fit for the network but is produced by an outside studio. I think it will definitely have to earn its keep and get solid ratings to be renewed. I want to wait and see but, right now, I think it has a good shot. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on True Lies cancellation or renewal news.



