Farmer Wants a Wife: Season One Ratings

the Farmer Wants a Wife TV series is based on a British show of the same name and has been very popular worldwide. However, an earlier incarnation only lasted one season on The CW before it was cancelled. Will this newest version have a longer run? Will Farmer Wants a Wife be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A dating reality series, the Farmer Wants a Wife TV show is hosted by Jennifer Nettles. This series follows a group of hard-working male farmers as they search for real, lasting love. Each farmer hosts a group of single women who leave behind the comfort and convenience of city life for the charms and challenges of country living. They embark on an adventure that could change their lives forever. Each farmer and group of hopeful singles meet and mutually select one another before the ladies are invited to experience life on their respective farms. With the hope of finding their ever-after, these singles endeavor to discover the beauty, humor, trials, and romance of finding the one.

The ratings typically indicate a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

3/9 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show performs, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Other economic factors can be involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



