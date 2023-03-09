Network: FOX

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: March 8, 2023 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Jennifer Nettles (host)

TV show description:

A dating reality series, the Farmer Wants a Wife TV show is based on a British show of the same name. A previous American incarnation aired on The CW in 2008 and lasted one season.

This series follows a group of hard-working male farmers as they search for real, lasting love. Each farmer hosts a group of single women who leave behind the comfort and convenience of city life for the charms and challenges of country living.

They embark on an adventure that could change their lives forever. Each farmer and group of hopeful singles meet and mutually select one another before the ladies are invited to experience life on their respective farms.

From there, the farmers show each group what it’s like to live and work on a real farm, from tending to the land, feeding cattle, and baling hay, to the behind-the-scenes business operations.

With the hope of finding their ever-after, these singles endeavor to discover the beauty, humor, trials, and romance that come with finding “the one.”

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD.

