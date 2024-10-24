Expedition Files: Discovery Channel to Preview New Josh Gates Series Next Week

Expedition Files is coming to Discovery Channel in November, but fans of Josh Gates can see a preview of the new series next week.

The new series will have Gates exploring compelling true stories that defy explanation, offering stunning revelations and surprising new insights.

Discovery Channel revealed the following about the mysteries Gates will dive into during the series:

The Mysterious Cases of Havana Syndrome – In present day, hundreds of American spies and diplomats have been afflicted with debilitating and mysterious brain injuries. For the first time ever, extraordinary information will be revealed about those behind these terrifying attacks. The Alien Abduction of Travis Walton – In the Arizona wilderness in 1975, forestry worker Travis Walton claims to have been taken by forces not of this world. Now, new evidence suggests that the alleged alien abduction might have actually occurred. The Lindbergh Baby Kidnapping – At the turn of the century, aviator Charles Lindbergh’s family was destroyed by the tragic kidnapping and murder of his 20-month-old son. A recent theory about the identity of a new suspect will shock even those closest to the case. This season, EXPEDITION FILES will explore additional mysteries, including the tragic and bizarre deaths of the hikers in the Dyatlov Pass, the deadly curse of King Tut’s tomb, the identity of Jack the Ripper, and much more.”

Expedition Files arrives on November 27th, but the sneak preview will air on October 30th. A sneak peek for the series is below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Josh Gates? Will you watch his new series on Discovery Channel?