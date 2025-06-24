Fear Factor: The Next Chapter: Johnny Knoxville to Host Competition Series on FOX

Fear Factor: The Next Chapter is coming to FOX next season, and the series now has its host. Johnny Knoxville will host this new version of the iconic series.

In this new version of the competition series, a group of strangers will live together in a remote location and face challenges and stunts given to them by Knoxville.

A premiere date for Fear Factor: The Next Chapter will be announced at a later time.

What do you think? Did you watch the original series? Do you plan to watch the revival on FOX?