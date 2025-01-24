The 1% Club: Season Two; Game Show Renewed on FOX with New Host for 2025-26 Season

The game will continue on FOX. The 1% Club has been renewed for a second season but will no longer be co-produced by Prime Video. Joel McHale will take over hosting duties from Patton Oswalt for the 2025-26 season.

A humorous game show, The 1% Club TV series tests the nation’s intelligence based on a scientific survey. It’s not about what you learned at school or your ability to memorize facts. In each episode, 100 contestants from across the country compete for the chance to win up to $100,000. Throughout the game, the host asks a series of increasingly difficult, logic-based questions. This game does not test intelligence; instead, it inquires about the way your brain works through 15 entertaining questions, starting with the 90% question and ending with the toughest test of the night, the 1% question. A person who can answer the question that only 1% of America got right can win the grand prize.

On FOX, the first season of The 1% Club averaged a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.59 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

“Joel’s outstanding comedic timing and hosting charm already make him a standout talent here at FOX, and now — building on The 1% Club’s strong first year on the network — we’re bringing his unrivaled energy, irreverence and charisma to season two,” said Michael Thorn, President of FOX Television Network. “We look forward to expanding on our successful relationship with Joel and continuing our partnership with the incredible production teams at BBC Studios and Magnum.”

“I am 1,000,000% excited to be partnering with FOX to host The 1% Club,” said McHale. “I absolutely love the show and love the game play to the 10 and guarantee my hair, make up, and wardrobe will look great at least 68% of the time.”

“99% of us are unfortunately not as funny as Joel McHale, which makes him the perfect host for The 1% Club. His unmatched approach to comedy is innately unpredictable and will take audiences on a thrill-ride as they watch him in action with our contestants, striving to put their wits to the test,” said Ryan O’Dowd, President of Unscripted, BBC Studios, Los Angeles Productions. “The 1% Club has proven to be a massive global hit, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with Rob Wade, Michael Thorn and the talented and passionate team at FOX who believe in this show and in our shared vision for this new season.”

What do you think? Have you enjoyed The 1% Club TV series? Are you glad it’s been renewed for a second season on FOX and Prime Video?

