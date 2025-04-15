Walking with Dinosaurs: PBS and BBC Release Trailer for Reimagined Series

Walking with Dinosaurs is coming soon to PBS and the BBC. A trailer has been released for the reimagining of the popular BBC series of the same name. The six-episode series will air on PBC in June.

Bertie Carvel will host the new series, which will take viewers into the world of the dinosaurs. BBC revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“PBS and BBC announced that the first trailer for the new six-part series WALKING WITH DINOSAURS has been released today. An exciting reimagining of one of the BBC’s best-loved factual shows for this major new BBC Studios production, WALKING WITH DINOSAURS is co-produced with ZDF and France Télévisions. The show will premiere in the U.S. beginning on June 16 at 8 p.m. ET (check local listings) on PBS, PBS.org, and the PBS App. WALKING WITH DINOSAURS will take viewers on a unique journey back through time, revealing the incredible life stories of these long-lost giants.

Narrated by Bertie Carvel, each episode of WALKING WITH DINOSAURS will tell the dramatic story of an individual dinosaur whose remains are currently being unearthed by the world’s leading dinosaur hunters. Thanks to cutting-edge science, experts can reveal how these prehistoric creatures lived, hunted, fought, and died more accurately than ever before. As the dinosaur’s bones emerge from the ground, the series will bring these prehistoric stories to life with state-of-the-art visual effects – making each episode a gripping dinosaur drama based on the very latest evidence.

Across the six episodes, audiences will meet a range of spectacular dinosaur species in an array of prehistoric landscapes. These include a Spinosaurus – the largest carnivorous dinosaur to ever walk the earth – roaming the rivers of ancient Morocco; a youthful Triceratops battling a ravenous T. rex in North America; and a lonely giant Lusotitan risking it all for a love in Portugal.

There’s never been a better time to travel back to the prehistoric. We are living through a golden age of palaeontology that is transforming our understanding of dinosaurs. Around 50 new species are being identified every year, and science is revealing extraordinary new details about dinosaur biology and behavior. Across the globe, hundreds of dinosaur experts are currently scouring the wilds for new dig sites, and this series has exclusive access to some of the very best.

“Twenty-five years ago, WALKING WITH DINOSAURS changed the way we viewed the prehistoric world. With this exciting reimagining, we’re proud to partner with the BBC and invite viewers to witness the awe-inspiring lives of these incredible creatures once again,” said Sylvia Bugg, PBS Chief Programming Executive and General Manager, General Audience Programming. “With groundbreaking science and state-of-the-art visual effects, the dramatic life stories of these ancient giants will be seen like never before.”

“WALKING WITH DINOSAURS was a gamechanger when it first aired, and this new series takes it to the next level,” says Jack Bootle, BBC Head of Commissioning, Specialist Factual. “Produced with our partners at PBS, and featuring cutting-edge science and stunning visuals, it’s a celebration of everything factual television can be.”

“We are incredibly excited to be bringing Walking With Dinosaurs to a whole new generation of audiences around the world,” said Andrew Cohen, Executive Producer, BBC Studios Science Unit. Brought to life with the very latest cutting-edge science, world class VFX and the world’s best science storytellers, this is the ultimate dinosaur show. Partnering with PBS and our other co-producers around the world, ZDF and France Télévisions this is ambitious, entertaining, factual television that will have audiences having their hearts in their mouth one moment and their minds blown the next.”

“I am beyond thrilled to be a part of this exciting new reimagining of WALKING WITH DINOSAURS,” said Carvel. “The BBC is a world leader in creating groundbreaking and innovative science programming which I’ve admired all my life, so I’m incredibly excited to be a part of the team bringing the stories of these prehistoric creatures to life.”

Double Olivier and Tony award-winning actor Carvel is no stranger to flagship television. His work includes notable credits such as Tony Blair in “The Crown,” Prince Baelor Targaryen in HBO’s upcoming “A Knight of The Seven Kingdoms,” and the BBC’s “Doctor Foster.” Also, a star of the West End, Carvel received an Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Musical playing Miss Trunchbull in “Matilda the Musical.”