Tyler Perry’s House of Payne: Season 11 Viewer Votes

A BET family comedy series, the Tyler Perry’s House of Payne TV show stars LaVan Davis, Cassi Davis Patton, Allen Payne, Lance Gross, Larramie “Doc” Shaw, and Keshia Knight Pulliam with Ahmarie Holmes, Quin Walters, Cheryl Pepsi Riley, Clayton English, and Quincy Bonds in recurring roles. The sitcom follows retired fire chief Curtis Payne (Davis) and his loving and outspoken wife, Ella (Cassi Davis Patton), as they navigate life’s problems in the suburbs of Atlanta. Their quirky modern-day family includes their son Calvin (Gross), his ex-wife Miranda (Pulliam), and their sons, Calvin Jr. and little Christian. He has a young daughter, Malisa, with fiancée Lisa (Holmes). There’s also adult nephew CJ (Payne), his ex-wife Janine (McKinney), and their four kids; Malik (Shaw), Jazmine (McClain), and twins Jayden and Hayden. CJ’s fiancée is Laura (Walters). In season 11, Calvin is now a daily presence in Calvin Jr.’s life and learning how to navigate raising a preteen who is testing the limits. Meanwhile, Calvin and Laura are on the outs, and he has no idea why. The only clue Laura left him is a “Dear John” letter that leaves him more clueless and confused. In his pursuit of answers, Calvin solicits help from the most unlikely source: Miranda. Soon, they both learn that Laura’s discontent revolves around the very person helping Calvin investigate.





