Tyler Perry’s House of Payne: Season 11 — Has the BET TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Has the House of Payne TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 11th season on BET?



What’s This TV Show About?

A family comedy series airing on the BET cable channel, the Tyler Perry’s House of Payne TV show stars LaVan Davis, Cassi Davis Patton, Allen Payne, Lance Gross, Larramie “Doc” Shaw, and Keshia Knight Pulliam with Ahmarie Holmes, Quin Walters, Cheryl Pepsi Riley, Clayton English, and Quincy Bonds in recurring roles. The sitcom follows retired fire chief Curtis Payne (Davis) and his loving and outspoken wife, Ella (Cassi Davis Patton), as they navigate life’s problems. Their quirky modern-day family includes their son Calvin (Gross), his wife Miranda (Pulliam), and their sons, Calvin Jr. and little Christian. There’s also adult nephew CJ (Payne), his wife Janine (McKinney), and their four kids; Malik (Shaw), Jazmine (McClain), and twins Jayden and Hayden. The Payne family welcomed its newest member, Baby Malisa, when Malik became a father. CJ and Janine become grandparents, although CJ will not let anyone call him grandfather.



Season 10 Ratings

The 10th season of House of Payne averages a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 589,000 viewers. Compared to season nine, that’s down by 0% in the demo and down by 0% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Other economic factors can be involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how House of Payne stacks up against other BET TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of March 23, 2023, Tyler Perry’s House of Payne has not been cancelled or renewed for an 11th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will BET cancel or renew Tyler Perry’s House of Payne for season 11? The comedy series does well for the cable channel, so as long as the stars want to continue, I think House of Payne will be renewed for an 11th season. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Tyler Perry’s House of Payne cancellation or renewal news.



