Tyler Perry’s House of Payne: Season 11; BET Renews Family Comedy Series

The Payne clan is sticking around for more fun. BET has renewed House of Payne for a sixth season on the channel, the show’s 11th season overall. The 10th season finished airing in September.

A family comedy series, the Tyler Perry’s House of Payne TV show stars LaVan Davis, Cassi Davis Patton, Allen Payne, Lance Gross, Larramie “Doc” Shaw, and Keshia Knight Pulliam with Ahmarie Holmes, Quin Walters, Cheryl Pepsi Riley, Clayton English, and Quincy Bonds in recurring roles. The sitcom follows retired fire chief Curtis Payne (Davis) and his loving and outspoken wife, Ella (Cassi Davis Patton), as they navigate life’s problems in the suburbs of Atlanta. Their quirky modern-day family includes their son Calvin (Gross), his wife Miranda (Pulliam), and their sons, Calvin Jr. and little Christian. There’s also adult nephew CJ (Payne), his wife Janine (McKinney), and their four kids; Malik (Shaw), Jazmine (McClain), and twins Jayden and Hayden. The Payne family welcomed its newest member, Baby Malisa, when Malik became a father. CJ and Janine become grandparents, although CJ will not let anyone call him grandfather.

Airing on Wednesday nights last year, the 10th season of House of Payne averages a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 540,000 viewers. Compared to season nine, that’s up by 12% in the demo and down by 2% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

The House of Payne renewal is part of Perry’s new multi-year content partnership with BET Media Group. Other renewals that are part of the deal include BET’s Tyler Perry’s Sistas (season eight), Tyler Perry’s The Oval (season six), and Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living (season five). On BET+, the renewed shows include Tyler Perry’s Zatima (season three), Tyler Perry’s Ruthless (season five), Tyler Perry’s Bruh (season four), and All The Queen’s Men (season four). In addition, a new scripted series called Route 187 has been ordered.

A premiere date for season 11 of House of Payne will be announced later.

What do you think? Have you been watching the House of Payne TV series on BET? Are you glad to hear that this comedy has been renewed for an 11th season?

