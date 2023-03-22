Tyler Perry’s House of Payne, Assisted Living: BET Comedy Series Renewed and Returning Tonight

Time for new episodes of Tyler Perry’s House of Payne (season 10) and Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living (season four). Both shows have been renewed and return to BET with new episodes tonight.

Starring LaVan Davis, Cassi Davis Patton, Allen Payne, Lance Gross, Larramie “Doc” Shaw, and Keshia Knight Pulliam, House of Payne follows the multi-generational Payne family as they live under one roof in Atlanta.

Deadline revealed the following about what is next for the BET comedy series:

In the new season of House of Payne, the Payne family continues to face matters of the heart, health and wellness, and boundaries with respect to relationships and parenting head-on. Calvin becomes obsessed with coaching his son’s soccer team and learns that his aggressive approach may be a case of like-father-like-son. It turns out that Curtis was also a domineering soccer coach when Calvin was growing up and lost his own coaching license. In addition, Miranda stirs the pot with a self-published novel and has everyone up in arms trying to figure out what’s in the book they all assume is a tell-all. Calvin, Laura and Miranda must address blended family issues and the Paynes are finally introduced to Lisa’s mom, Deena. Jazmine visits from college and the family must get used to the new and evolved young woman she’s become, and the type of people she chooses to spend her time with.”

As for Assisted Living, the cast includes David Mann, Tamela Mann, J. Anthony Brown, Na’im Lynn, Courtney Nichole, Alex Henderson, and Tayler Buck, and it follows a family that has moved back home to help their grandfather and bought a run-down home for the elderly in the process.

The following was revealed about what is next in the series:

Assisted Living returns to the Pleasant Days Assisted Living Facility with the Washington family and the residents as they tackle finances, health, love and sentimental value. This season the residents decide to get together and offer a helping hand to the less fortunate when they donate items they no longer use or need. Unfortunately, one of Cora’s family heirlooms is mistaken for a donation, and it becomes a difficult task to try and track it down after it’s given away. Leah questions Jeremy’s faithfulness after finding a letter he wrote to another woman. After receiving unsolicited advice from Anastasia, Leah decides to get to the bottom of Jeremy’s alleged misdeeds and proceeds to interrogate him.

