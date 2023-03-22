The Steve Wilkos Show: Season 17 Renewal Announced, Host Will Celebrate 30th Year on Daytime TV

The Steve Wilkos Show will be back for the fall season. The syndicated daytime talk show has been renewed for a 17th season on stations nationwide. The 2023-24 season will also mark Wilkos’ 30th year on daytime television, having started as a security guard on The Jerry Springer Show in May 1994.

The following was revealed about the renewal of the daytime talk show:

NBCUniversal Syndication Studios has renewed “The Steve Wilkos Show” for a 17th season in national syndication, it was announced today by Tracie Wilson, Executive Vice President, NBCUniversal Syndication Studios & E! News.

“The Steve Wilkos Show” tackles issues such as family and criminal justice, true crime and relationship conflicts. The show is hosted by the straightforward, tough-talking Steve Wilkos, a former Chicago police officer and U.S. Marine.

“We’re so proud to have reached this milestone as one of the longest-running talk shows in broadcast syndication,” Wilson said. “Along with our talented production team who bring riveting stories each day, Steve’s life experiences, his quick wit and no-nonsense approach create an organic connection with his audience. We look forward to bringing our station partners and loyal viewers another eventful season.”

Wilkos will be celebrating a milestone 30 years in daytime television in 2024. He started as the popular head of security on “The Jerry Springer Show” in 1994 and quickly won over viewers before launching his own talk show in 2007.

“I couldn’t have ever imagined having a show on daytime television for 17 years,” Wilkos said. “I feel so fortunate to be a part of this ever-changing industry and look forward to continuing to bring my fans the compelling stories that have made our show a success.”

To date, “The Steve Wilkos Show,” is sold in 88% of the country and appears on leading station groups across the country, including Nexstar, Sinclair, Weigel, Tegna, Sunbeam, Hearst, Scripps, Bahakel, Cox, Block, CW Plus and more.

“Steve is an authentic, relatable and strong personality in daytime, giving a voice to those seeking answers and justice,” said executive producer Rachelle Wilkos. “The combination of his law enforcement background, and being a husband and father, gives him a unique perspective that continues to resonate with viewers. Steve puts his heart and soul into every story he does with the goal of empowering his in-studio guests and at-home viewers. I’m grateful to our incredible team and loyal audience for embracing us across all of our platforms.”

For the 2022-23 season, “The Steve Wilkos Show” is averaging 829,000 viewers and is growing +3% among women 18-49 vs. the 2021-22 season, making it one of only two hourlong syndicated talk shows to grow vs. the prior season. “The Steve Wilkos Show” delivers for its local station partners by delivering the most growth over its lead-in among all the syndicated talk shows as well as ranking as WPIX/CW in New York’s #1 9 a.m.-6 p.m. program among both women 25-54 and adults 25-54.

“The Steve Wilkos Show” is executive produced by Rachelle Wilkos, co-executive produced by Selina Santos, and distributed in national syndication by NBCUniversal Syndication Studios. The show is produced by Stamford Studios Productions, the same production team behind successful NBCU talk shows “Karamo,” “Maury,” “The Jerry Springer Show” and “Judge Jerry.”