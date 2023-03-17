Karamo: Season Two Renewal Announced for Syndicated Daytime Talk Show

Karamo is sticking around. The syndicated daytime talk show has been renewed for a second season. On the show, host Karamo Brown (Queer Eye) uses his unique voice as he tries to help others. The daytime series has an average viewership of 600,000 which is 18% higher than its Fall 2022 audience.

More was revealed about the renewal of the series in a press release.

NBCUniversal Syndication Studios has renewed its talk show “Karamo” for a second season in national syndication, it was announced today by Tracie Wilson, Executive Vice President, NBCUniversal Syndication Studios & E! News.

“Karamo” is hosted by reality television personality, author, actor, producer and activist Karamo. His fresh voice and broad appeal allow him to give thoughtful and genuine advice to each of his guests, all the while using his innate ability to bring high-energy storytelling to the forefront where conflict meets compassion.

“Karamo is a charismatic television personality who has resonated with viewers in his premiere season,” Wilson said. “Drawing from his unique experience as a social service worker, author and father, he brings a fresh perspective with creative ideas for every show. We’re thrilled to bring another season to the daytime audience.”

This conflict talk show takes the best elements of daytime talk while utilizing Karamo’s unique personal journey to foster human connection. The show authentically addresses a wide range of topics, including infidelity, DNA mystery, parenting, and complex family dynamics. “Karamo” also features a popular segment called “Unlock The Phone,” where guests have the opportunity for Karamo’s investigative team to uncover their partners’ cell phone history to identify potential infidelities.

“I’m beyond excited for a second season where we will continue to bring the audience compelling stories, helping everyday people have life-changing breakthroughs,” Karamo said. “NBCUniversal Syndication Studios and the station groups have been so supportive and I’m so thankful to them. As an openly gay and black man hosting a syndicated daytime talk show, this means so much to me, but also to a community that often isn’t represented.”

To date, “Karamo” is sold in 85% of the country and appears on leading station groups across the country, including Nexstar, Weigel, Tegna, Sunbeam, Hearst, Sinclair, Capitol, Block, CW Plus, Mission Broadcasting and more.

“Karamo,” in its first season in national broadcast syndication, is averaging over 600,000 daily viewers in 2023, growing +18% over its performance for fall 2022. Additionally, “Karamo,” ranks as the #1 most watched 9am-6pm program on WPIX in New York for the 2022-23 season.

“Karamo’s” +18% 2023 vs. fall 2022 daily viewers growth is the highest among all the syndicated talk shows. “Karamo” is also delivering for its local station partners by increasing in February 2023 vs. November 2022 among women 25-54 and adults 25-54 in many markets, including Chicago WCIU 12pm (+51% W25-54, +40% A25-54), Atlanta WATL 5pm (+336% W25-54, +155% A25-54), Houston KIAH 12pm (+31% W25-54, +24% A25-54), Phoenix KAZT 2pm (+11% W25-54, +4% A25-54), Tampa WMOR 3pm (+48% W25-54, +60% A25-54), Detroit WMYD 4pm (+41% W25-54, +37% A25-54), Minneapolis WUCW 9am (+75% W25-54, +39% A25-54) and Miami WSVN 11am (+54% W25-54, +21% A25-54).

From Stamford, Conn., “Karamo” is executive produced by Kerry Shannon and co-executive produced by Gloria Harrison-Hall. “Karamo” is distributed by NBCUniversal Syndication Studios, and produced by Stamford Studios Production, the same production team behind successful NBCU talk shows “The Steve Wilkos Show,” ”The Jerry Springer Show,” “Judge Jerry” and “Maury.”